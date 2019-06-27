Furever Friends - Akira

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This week’s Furever Friend is Akira, a female Husky that was surrendered by her owner. She is up-to-date on all her shots and will be spayed today.
Akira is great with kids, other dogs and cats. She loves to play with her toys. She walks well on a leash, but may need some extra training when she’s not on the leash. She will make a great family pet.
She’s also not a very big barker, as some Husky’s tend to be.
Pet Savers is still looking for homes for several of its older dogs and bigger dogs.
To learn more about Akira or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org
