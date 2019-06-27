First Alert: Weekend rain chances increasing

This weekend won’t be a washout, though. It won’t be raining every where all day long on Saturday or Sunday. Our rain chances will peak Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday will feature a slightly higher chance of rain compared to Sunday. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on both days. On Saturday, NW LA and SW AR will have a slightly higher chance of rain than E TX and SE OK. On Sunday, E TX and SE OK will have a slightly higher chance of rain than NW LA and SW AR. Here’s a snapshot of FutureTrack on Saturday and Sunday.