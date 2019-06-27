First Alert: Weekend rain chances increasing

Do you have outdoor plans this weekend? There’s a chance rain could impact your afternoon plans on Saturday and Sunday. Our weekend rain chances are increasing. Now is the time to think of a backup plan just in case you get rained out.
Our next big weather-maker will impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. It is going to be a slow-moving upper-level storm system that will trigger scattered to widely scattered showers and storms on Saturday and Saturday. This storm system will retrograde west across the area this weekend. This system will move from east to west across the area because the main storm track will stay well north of the ArkLaTex. Over the ArkLaTex, the winds at cloud level will remain weak.
This weekend won’t be a washout, though. It won’t be raining every where all day long on Saturday or Sunday. Our rain chances will peak Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday will feature a slightly higher chance of rain compared to Sunday. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on both days. On Saturday, NW LA and SW AR will have a slightly higher chance of rain than E TX and SE OK. On Sunday, E TX and SE OK will have a slightly higher chance of rain than NW LA and SW AR. Here’s a snapshot of FutureTrack on Saturday and Sunday.
The threat of severe weather will likely remain very low this weekend. The main threats with any storms that develop will likely be locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. If thunder roars, go indoors! With weak winds aloft, these storms are not going to be moving very fast and could dump a lot of rain in one spot rather quickly. This could lead to localized flooding. The strongest storms could also produce strong wind gusts.
This same storm system could move back east across the ArkLaTex early next week. More isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible throughout next week. Right now, it does look like mother nature could pop off some of its own fireworks on the 4th of July.
