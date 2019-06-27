Man accused of growing $54,000 worth of marijuana at his residence

TEXRAKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - Multiple Arkansas law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of an elderly man for growing $54,000 worth of marijuana at his residence on Thursday, June 13.
William Anderson Jr, 70, of Miller County was arrested on a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.
Miller County Sheriff’s Office, along with Arkanas Community Correction Agents, discovered approximately 54 marijuana plants growing at the residence while there on an unrelated warrant service attempt.
Anderson was booked into the Miller County Detention Center where he is pending arraignment.
