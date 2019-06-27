East Texas man dies when truck runs off road in DeSoto Parish

By Felicia Michelle and Curtis Heyen | June 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 3:04 PM

LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - An East Texas man died in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 84 in DeSoto Parish.

The crash Wednesday just east of the Louisiana-Texas state line claimed the life of 70-year-old Dan Husband, according to Louisiana State Police.

Husband was driving a 2019 Ford Ranger pickup west on U.S. 84 when it struck an embankment after running off the road and into a wooded area, said Trooper Brent Hardy, of Bossier City-based Troop G.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the DeSoto coroner’s office.

A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis.

Troop G has investigated 11 crashes in which 11 people have died this year.

