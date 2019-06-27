Coushatta family credits working smoke alarms for saving their lives

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Smoke alarms went off at the Stewart family’s home in Coushatta on Tuesday, June 25, waking the family.
“The smoke was coming from my little girl’s room and I ran to get my children out of the house,” homeowner Jasmine Stewart says. “When we watched the house burn we realized how important our smoke alarms were for us.”
As the family begins to repair their lives, they are now advocating the importance of smoke alarms.
“I would never imagine my house on fire,” Stewart says. “If we didn’t have our smoke alarms we wouldn’t be here.”
The Louisiana Fire Marshall Office is working to reduce fire related injuries and deaths across the state. To learn more about their free smoke alarms program please click here.
Shreveport Fire and Bossier Fire also offer to install a free smoke detector in residents’ homes.
Fire Marshals advise people to replace all smoke alarm batteries once a year and check to make sure the device is working.
