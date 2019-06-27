Caddo grand jury clears 6 law officers involved in fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo grand jury has ruled that six law officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man after a high-speed chase were justified in their actions, the parish district attorney’s office reports.
The panel Thursday declined to return any true bills over the death of 27-year-old Trivenskey O. Odom on April 10.
That day’s events began unfolding when Odom drove to a cousin’s home, where the Shreveport man kicked in a door and struck a pregnant woman in her face.
Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of East 70th Street regarding an armed man who stole an older white Chevrolet Tahoe. Police also were told that he shot another man multiple times in the leg before fleeing.
He then called his brother and told him he planned to drive to Texas to kill his pregnant girlfriend, their child and himself.
Odom then drove to the home of an aunt and uncle and demanded entry.
Around 6 p.m., Caddo sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 5300 block of North Market Street regarding a man who showed up at a residence threatening to harm himself and others inside of the home.
The deputies tried to reason with Odom, but he ignored their commands.
That’s when the chase began.
Odom waved a gun out of the vehicle, pointed it at law officers and his own head and fired it at civilians and his brother’s residence.
His vehicle sideswiped a citizen’s vehicle and almost ran over two children who were riding a go-kart.
The chase, which went on for almost an hour, began in Blanchard.
The nearly 50-mile pursuit ended at Greenwood Road at Jewella Avenue in Shreveport after officers deployed spike strips and ordered Odom to stop and surrender.
When he refused to comply, the six officers - including two Caddo sheriff’s deputies and three Shreveport police officers - shot Odom to protect themselves and citizens who were in the area, the district attorney’s office reports.
