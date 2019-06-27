Burglary suspect turned in by mother, showed stolen firearm off on social media

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has arrested Mason Belk, 18, of Shreveport for a string of car burglaries in North Bossier Parish.
Belk was brought in by his mother after a warrant was issued for his arrest for six counts of burglary and one count of theft of a firearm. The charges stem from a series of car break ins in the Cypress Bend neighborhood on April 10th and 15th.
BPSO obtained video from Snapchat that featured Belk with the stolen firearm, that gun has not be recovered. Home surveillance video showed Belk and a second suspect walking in the neighborhood.
Detectives are searching for that suspect, who committed the burglaries with Belk, and working on warrants for his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.
