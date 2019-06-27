Biz Camp marketplace highlights the entrepreneurial skills of Shreveport youth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Inner City Entrepreneur Institute held their annual Biz Camp marketplace event at the Louisiana Boardwalk on Thursday, June 27.
Biz Camp is a free entrepreneurship training program for middle school, high school and Job Corp students.
Each year students meet at the Northwestern State University of Louisiana campus and participate in workshops, meet community business leaders and attend field trips.
The students then put the skills they learn to use at an end of camp marketplace. Here they have the opportunity to sell their products to customers.
