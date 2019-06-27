AEP/SWEPCO reports outages affecting 7,411 customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - AEP/SWEPCO is reporting power outages affecting 7,411 of the utility’s customers.
First responders have reported to the National Weather Service that several trees are down near Cooper Road and Stafford Street in Shreveport.
At one point, the bulk of the power outages - 3,677 customers - were in Caddo Parish, with the greatest concentration - 2,116 customers - being north of Interstate 20 and east of Pines Road in the ZIP Code 71119 area.
Now, 5,853 customers are without service. And 3,499 of those are in Gregg County, Texas, including 3,219 in the Longview area.
That outage, which started at 7:15 p.m., is expected to be resolved by 11:30 p.m.
Another 2,113 Louisiana customers are impacted, including 1,944 in Caddo Parish.
The largest concentration in Caddo now is 538 customers west of Pines Road and north of Greenwood Road in Shreveport.
That outage began at 7 p.m.
The utility estimates that service to that area will be restored by 10 p.m.
The outages come in the wake of storms that pushed across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday evening.
And they come three days after more widespread storms knocked out service to about 31,000 AEP/SWEPCO customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
