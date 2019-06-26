Woman targeted in possible home invasion; hunt for suspects spans two states

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - ArkLaTex authorities are on the hunt for people involved in a possible home invasion.
Their efforts have taken them from Texas to Arkansas and back to Texas.
The alleged home invasion happened Wednesday at an older woman’s residence on New Boston Road in Leary, Texas.
The perpetrators left in a black Volkswagen bug that Bowie County sheriff’s deputies found on Farm-to-Market Road 2148 a few miles from the woman’s house.
Witnesses have told authorities that the alleged home invaders then got into a white ford SUV.
Police in Texarkana, Ark., spotted the SUV but the suspects got away after a brief chase, authorities report.
They have since found what they believe to be the white SUV on Gazola Street in the Liberty Eylau area of Bowie County.
