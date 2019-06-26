Typical summer weather ahead

Good morning! The next several days will feature typical summer weather. It’s going to be hot and humid with isolated to scattered pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. The rain will become a little more widespread this weekend as an upper-level disturbances drifts into the ArkLaTex.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees. You're probably not going to need a light jacket or an umbrella out the door this morning. Other than maybe a few areas of fog, no major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will put feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. This afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and start to dissipate this evening. Watch out for gusty winds, brief heavy rain and frequent lightning. Not everyone will see rain today, but you should keep an umbrella handy. Remember, places that see rain will much cooler than places that stay dry this afternoon.
This evening will be very warm. Most places won't drop back into the 70s until 10 p.m. A stray shower or storm will be possible tonight, mainly before midnight. Overall, tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low 70s.
The rest of the work week feature more classic summer weather. Expect more heat and humidity than rain. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees and overnight lows will be near 70 degrees. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday afternoon.
Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. This weekend won't be a washout, but have a plan B if you do get rained out. The best chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday will be during the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees.
We’ll be tracking more showers and storms through the 4th of July. Not one day next week looks like a washout, though. We’re not going to be tracking any major storm systems at this time. With the clouds and rain around, it won’t be as hot as what it could be for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
