Typical summer weather ahead

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will put feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. This afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and start to dissipate this evening. Watch out for gusty winds, brief heavy rain and frequent lightning. Not everyone will see rain today, but you should keep an umbrella handy. Remember, places that see rain will much cooler than places that stay dry this afternoon.