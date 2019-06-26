Texarkana movie theater hosts dollar movie screenings for special needs families this summer

TEXARKANA, TX. (KSLA) - Texarkana Cinemark 14 is offering a brand new movie experience for special needs children and their families every Wednesday at 10 a.m. for just $1.
The movie theater and staff will make adjustments to lighting, loud volume levels and crowds for the children to feel more comfortable while enjoying a summer movie.
Crowds, loud noises and judgmental stares are challenges Shelby Land faces during outings with her son Landon, even doing something simple like seeing a movie.
“Is someone going to say something about our child? Are we going to feel like a bad parent because our kid cries during the movie and we’re asked to leave?”
Landon is part of the one out of every fifty-nine kids in the U.S. who has autism spectrum disorder.
After brainstorming with other parents of children with special needs Land reached out to the manager of her local movie theater with an idea.
“It would be really cool to have a special needs day at the movies to bring the kids and for them not to worry about being judged,” she explained.
Brandon Bril, the manager of Cinemark 14, immediately agreed that this inclusive day would be wonderful for the community and took action. In a twist, Land found out the subject was closer to Bril than she could imagine, he is a parent of a special needs child as well.
“He can relate so he understands on a sympathetic level," says Land.
The two parents hope that their small effort to open spaces for all children will encourage others in the area to do the same. They are also looking into options to continue these special screenings throughout the year.
