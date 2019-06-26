SPD to hold safety checkpoint this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department will conduct a safety checkpoint beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 28 to 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 29.
Authorities will be checking for drivers who may be impaired, as well as for other violations that may compromise safety on the roadways.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will be using its BAT Mobile, a mobile breath alcohol testing command unit, at the checkpoint.
The SPD will be joined by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police in this operation.
