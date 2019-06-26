Shreveport might require high-end security systems in places that sell liquor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a push underway to require restaurants and stores in Shreveport to have state-of-the-art surveillance systems in place before they can obtain their liquor license.
City Council members Tuesday approved the first reading of an amendment that would mandate security systems with 4K camera resolution and a 30-day memory.
The cost of such systems can range from several hundred to several thousand dollars.
Councilman John Nickelson said recent crime, including a shooting just after midnight Monday at a liquor store, motivated him to propose amending an existing ordinance.
Count Tony’s Liquor on Line Avenue among businesses that support the proposal.
“I thought it was necessary in this business,” explained Bubba Cordaro, the manager.
“I mean, if nothing else, we need more active measures to be able to apprehend these guys that continually find ways to rob liquor stores.”
Cordaro said the store has upgraded its security camera system twice in the 10 years that he’s worked there.
Nickelson told KSLA News 12 the final version of his proposal will be changed for businesses that already have security cameras.
They would be grandfathered in if their system has a high-definition resolution of at least 1080p, he said.
The amendment will come up for a second and final reading when the City Council meets July 9.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.