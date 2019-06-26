Shreveport-Caddo law enforcement agencies discuss curbing summer violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies gathered for a “special” meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a strategy to curb gun violence as summer heats up.
This meeting comes less than a week after a postal carrier was gunned down in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood.
“What we were discussing was increasing the law enforcement presence in our community,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. “We are going to do everything we can to make sure we’re curbing it [violence] this summer.”
Specifically, leaders discussed focusing efforts on decreasing the number of illegal guns on the street and making sure those weapons don’t fall into the wrong hands.
“The reality is we’re after crime, not just in the parish but in the city, too,” said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. “We’re after the criminals.”
Perkins also touted a decrease in crime, but added the various agencies are in constant communication, sharing intelligence to prevent crime.
“Our law enforcement agencies and our elected officials are 100 percent committed to making sure we can stop crime as best we can,” Perkins said.
Though this is considered a special meeting, the different agencies meet quarterly to discuss crime fighting efforts.
