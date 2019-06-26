Scattered Wet Weather Possible This Evening, Drier Tomorrow

Good Afternoon! Highs today will top out at or near 90 today around the Arklatex. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon, but not everyone will see one and our chances are only at 20 percent. With a southerly breeze at 5-10 miles per hour, outdoors will continue to feel humid.
Tonight: Clouds will gradually clear and lows will drop into the low 70s.
For Thursday, highs will reach the low 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, it'll feel closer to the mid and upper 90s. High pressure will scoot closer to our area which will limit rain chances even more so, but we will keep a 10% chance of a pop up shower. Lows will reach the low 70s once again.
Starting this weekend, Friday will see highs once again in the low 90s and a greater chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms, however, the best rain chances will Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
