Panola County, Texas, runaway found safe

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 14-year-old who ran away from home has been found safe by investigators, authorities report.
“Thanks for sharing and for tips called in,” says a statement from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities notified the public about an hour ago that help was needed in finding 14-year-old Levi Harrington.
The Sheriff’s Office reported less than 10 minutes ago that he has been found safe.
Harrington had been reported as last being seen by his guardians June 20.
