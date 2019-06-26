Mailman to be laid to rest a week after he was gunned down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport mailman will be laid to rest a week after he was gunned down while doing his job.
Services for 52-year-old Antonio D. Williams are set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Blvd. in Shreveport, his family reports.
His funeral will be preceded by:
- public viewing from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. in Shreveport;
- public viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in Municipal Auditorium; and,
- family hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Municipal Auditorium.
“Thank each and every one of you for the calls, text and messages. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” says a statement released by Williams’ family.
Meantime, Cristin Gosslee has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Williams’ funeral.
As of Tuesday night, the day-old effort had raised $2,445 from 48 people. The goal is $5,000.
