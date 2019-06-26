Mailman to be laid to rest a week after he was gunned down

A GoFundMe account says it is trying to raise $5,000 toward postal worker Antonio D. Williams’ funeral expenses

Mailman to be laid to rest a week after he was gunned down
The family of the late Antonio Williams, the 52-year-old father of eight and grandfather of 13, says he was a postal carrier for 17 years who loved his job. [Source: Antonio Williams' family]
By Curtis Heyen | June 25, 2019 at 9:47 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 9:51 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport mailman will be laid to rest a week after he was gunned down while doing his job.

Services for 52-year-old Antonio D. Williams are set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Blvd. in Shreveport, his family reports.

His funeral will be preceded by:

  • public viewing from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. in Shreveport;
  • public viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in Municipal Auditorium; and,
  • family hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Municipal Auditorium.

“Thank each and every one of you for the calls, text and messages. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” says a statement released by Williams’ family.

Meantime, Cristin Gosslee has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Williams’ funeral.

As of Tuesday night, the day-old effort had raised $2,445 from 48 people. The goal is $5,000.

RELATED:

VIDEO: Pastors on Patrol leaders discuss fatal shooting of mailman

Postal inspectors working closely with SPD to investigate mailman’s death

Authorities arrest girlfriend of man accused of killing mail carrier

Family of slain Shreveport mail carrier holds vigil in his honor

Authorities arrest suspect in fatal shooting of postal carrier; victim identified

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.