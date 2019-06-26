LSU football freshmen present Governor Edwards with special jersey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and his wife Donna welcomed 22 members of the LSU football freshman class to their home for dinner. The governor and Head Coach Ed Orgeron hope to make this an annual event.
“What a tremendous night for the Tigers,” Orgeron said. “I want to thank the governor and his wife Donna for opening their home to our freshman class and our coaching staff. It was a tremendous experience, one that was both educational and eye-opening, for our freshman class.”
After dinner, members of the freshman class presented Governor Edwards with a No. 11 LSU jersey and Donna received a bag full of her own LSU gear.
“I’ve lived in Baton Rouge my entire life and that was the first time that I’ve been to the Governor’s Mansion, so it was a great experience,” Kardell Thomas said.
The highlight of the night for Thomas was when he was asked to present the No. 11 LSU jersey to Governor Edwards.
The 22 members of the LSU 2019 signing class come to LSU from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, and Utah.
“Coming from Utah, it was great to learn more about Louisiana and to see the support that our team has from the governor of this state. It’s been awesome to see how much the community cares and supports LSU football,” said Utah native, Siaki Ika.
