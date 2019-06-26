KSLA Staycations: Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery & Aquarium

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) -Different fish and turtles can be found at the National Fish Hatchery & Aquarium in Natchitoches, which makes for a great place to take your family for a staycation.
The hatchery and aquarium is located on 615 South Drive in Natchitoches and is open everyday to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the hatchery and aquarium is free as well.
The National Fish Hatchery & Aquarium is one of 69 federal fish hatcheries located across the United States, and is the only federal fish hatchery located in the state of Louisiana.
This hatchery has been running since 1931 and has raised a variety of different species of fish, alligator gar, alligator snapping turtles and freshwater mussels.
“I just love working with fish,” said Project Leader Brett Hortman. “It’s a passion I’ve always had to work with them and it’s nice to contribute to the overall population.”
The hatchery and aquarium currently houses a rare albino snapping turtle named Miss Piggy. She’s on display in the aquarium and has been there since the late 80′s.
Deputy Project Leader Grant Webber says they currently have an Alligator Snapping Turtle program to help increase their population.
“We’ve developed a breeding program for that species because they’re not doing very good throughout the regions so we’re trying to be proactive and breed them, raise their young and then stock their young to help bring the numbers back," he said.
For information on group tours, call (318) 352-5324.
All week long KSLA will continue to showcase different places to take your family around the Ark-La-Tex that are fun and affordable.
