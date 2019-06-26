Five CLTCC students awarded Louisiana Forestry Foundation scholarships

WINNFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Five forest technology students will get a little extra help from the Louisiana Forestry Foundation next semester
The students at Central Louisiana Technical Community College’s Huey P. Long campus will each receive a scholarship worth $600 per each semester.
The students who will be awarded are:
- Olivia Cohea
- Robin Steele
- Tanner Lachney
- Chris Cousins
- Thomas Mercer
“We are quite proud awarding these very deserving students scholarship assistance in their studies at Huey P. Long Technical College,” said Buck Vandersteen, executive director of the Louisiana Forestry Association, in a news release. “Their hard-work and determination is an example for all that applying oneself does get recognized. These young women and men will make excellent employees upon their graduation.”
CLTCC recently reached an agreement with Louisiana Tech that will allow CLTCC students to transfer to Tech’s Forestry Program.
The students will be recognized at the Annual Louisiana Forestry Association Convention in August.
