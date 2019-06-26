Driver of stolen car leads authorities on chase, flees on foot

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are still searching following a high speed police chase on Wednesday morning.
Deputies were contacted just before 5 a.m. after the owner of a stolen maroon Nissan Altima said that they saw their car driving down N. Market Street. The car was reported stolen on Tuesday in Bossier City.
Authorities were able to spot the car on Roy Road, then the driver of the stolen Nissan sped off.
Deputies said the chase only lasted about three minutes, however, speeds reached 93 to 100 mph.
Eventually the driver crashed out after taking a curve too quickly. The driver of the vehicle then took off on foot.
A K9 deputy was dispatched however, they were unable to locate the driver.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
