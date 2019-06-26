Bossier deputies arrest man wanted in connection with Monroe homicide

BOOKED: Jermel Coleman, 31, of the 1100 block of Norris Drive in Bossier City, one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. He also is wanted by the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Shreveport Police Department, booking records show. And he faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather in Monroe, police there report. [Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office]