Bossier deputies arrest man wanted in connection with Monroe homicide

Man suspected of killing his stepfather also faces charges in Bossier and is wanted by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department

Bossier deputies arrest man wanted in connection with Monroe homicide
BOOKED: Jermel Coleman, 31, of the 1100 block of Norris Drive in Bossier City, one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. He also is wanted by the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Shreveport Police Department, booking records show. And he faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather in Monroe, police there report. [Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office]
By Curtis Heyen and Matthew Segura | June 26, 2019 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 5:02 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA/KNOE) - Monroe police report that a suspect in a recent homicide there has been arrested in Bossier Parish.

Jermel Coleman, 31, of the 1100 block of Norris Drive in Bossier City, remained Wednesday in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing.

He was booked into the lockup at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday on one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, booking records show.

He also was arrested as a fugitive from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department.

And Monroe police say Coleman is wanted in their city on a charge of second-degree murder.

That charge stems from the fatal shooting of Coleman’s stepfather, Randolph Divins.

Divins died Friday afternoon after having been shot following an altercation outside Sol’s Pipe & Steel Inc. in the 4900 block of Transport Avenue in Monroe.

Monroe police say Coleman has confessed to killing his stepfather.

Copyright 2019 KSLA/KNOE. All rights reserved.