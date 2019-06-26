Bossier deputies arrest man wanted in connection with Monroe homicide

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA/KNOE) - Monroe police report that a suspect in a recent homicide there has been arrested in Bossier Parish.
Jermel Coleman, 31, of the 1100 block of Norris Drive in Bossier City, remained Wednesday in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing.
He was booked into the lockup at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday on one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, booking records show.
He also was arrested as a fugitive from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department.
And Monroe police say Coleman is wanted in their city on a charge of second-degree murder.
That charge stems from the fatal shooting of Coleman’s stepfather, Randolph Divins.
Divins died Friday afternoon after having been shot following an altercation outside Sol’s Pipe & Steel Inc. in the 4900 block of Transport Avenue in Monroe.
Monroe police say Coleman has confessed to killing his stepfather.
Copyright 2019 KSLA/KNOE. All rights reserved.