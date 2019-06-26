Authorities search for man missing from Greenwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and The Greenwood Police Department are searching for Fernando Salvado, 64, of Greenwood, LA.
Salvado was last seen Tuesday morning around 11 o’clock leaving his home.
He was driving a black 2019 Ford F150, LA license plate C825899.
Deputies say Salvado has a mental condition that causes paranoia.
If anyone sees him or his vehicle, you are urged to call Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554 or Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.