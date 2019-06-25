Smoke alarms alert sleeping woman, children to early morning fire

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - A woman and three children safely escaped a fire that damaged their house early Tuesday morning.
“The mother told firefighters the family was awakened by the home’s smoke alarms,” the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office reports.
The fire in the 1900 block of Lisso Street in Coushatta was reported about 1:30 a.m.
The 25-year-old woman, her children ages 5 and 2 and a 7-year-old who was staying overnight were outside the house when firefighters arrived.
Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office suspect the fire began at an electrical outlet being used to power a window air conditioner in an unoccupied bedroom.
“The SFM wants to applaud this family for being prepared with working smoke alarms and encourages all Louisiana residents to either test the smoke alarms you have or get smoke alarms if you have none to ensure your family’s safety when you go to sleep tonight,” says a statement from the state fire marshal’s office. lasfm.org
Operation Save-A-Life provides free smoke alarm installations to families in need.
