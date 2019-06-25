Shreveport welcomes members from sister city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Shreveport City Leaders welcomed city officials from the city of Ostrava in the Czech Republic.
The meeting comes days before the international airshow. Since 2009, members of the 307th and the 2nd Bomb Wings have flown a B-52 to the NATO Days Air Show in Ostrava.
Both Shreveport and Ostrava have an unlikely and long-standing historical connection.
In August 1944, a fleet of B-17s from the 2nd Bomb Wing were lost on a bombing mission over Ostrava. Citizens then helped four of the down crew escape back to allied lines, which is how the connection started.
“For us it’s very important to have a sister city,” said Ostrava’s Mayor Andrea Hoffmannova. “To share similar things.”
