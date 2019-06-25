Postal inspectors working closely with SPD to investigate mail carrier’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The investigation continues into the slaying of a U.S. postal worker in Shreveport.
Antonio Williams, 52, was fatally shot while delivering mail Saturday on Dudley Drive.
Shreveport police arrested 32-year-old Michael Gentry the same day on a charge of second-degree murder.
On Monday, the U.S. attorney’s office confirmed that prosecutors are looking at the possibility of bringing federal charges against Gentry as well.
Relatives, friends and co-workers of Williams continue to mourn.
Some gathered for vigil Sunday evening. They remembered him as a loving father and grandfather. He worked 17 years as a postal carrier, a job he loved.
U.S. Postal Service spokesman Albert Ruiz released this statement Monday:
“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered by our postal family member. At this time, an active investigation is underway, and we are unable to comment further at this time.”
Williams’ family is planning another memorial Friday. His funeral will be held June 30.
Also on Monday, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins ordered flags at half staff on all municipal buildings until Williams is laid to rest.
“I spent this morning with his family. And I’m just asking the community to continue to pray for them and pray for the community overall," the mayor told City Council members.
"It’s a senseless act of violence that we really don’t need with what we are trying to do here.”
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is assisting in the investigation. Postal Inspector Tony Robinson says a team of postal inspectors from five states is working closely with Shreveport police.
Robinson said they’ll leave no stone unturned while gathering evidence.
Joining Robinson in Shreveport on Monday were Shaun Mossman, vice president of the postal service’s Southern area, and Scott Tosch, acting manager of the postal service’s Louisiana district.
While here, the officials visited at least two post offices to speak with employees.
The workers were told that inspectors would be in town and might need to speak with them.
The Postal Service offers an Employee Assistance Program with paid counselors for workers.
Robinson said he’s also been in touch with Williams’ family.
He encouraged people to call the Postal Inspection Service toll free at (877) 876-2455 to report anything about Williams’ death.
The service does offer a reward.
The FBI, DEA and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also played a part in the investigation and Gentry’s arrest.
Retired FBI agent Michael Tabman spoke with KSLA News 12 on Monday to give some perspective about these kinds of cases.
The slaying of a federal employee is uncommon, Tabman said, but he has seen it happen a few times in his career.
“The matter will be investigated primarily by the postal inspectors. They have primary jurisdiction," he explained. "But they’ll be supported by the FBI and other agencies.
"So on top of the fact that’s there’s been this assault and this murder on a federal employee, the federal government is concerned with No. 1 that there’s not someone else out there to continue some conspiracy as is the Police Department,” Tabman continued.
