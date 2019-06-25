Over 7,000 without power; crews continue to work

By KSLA Digital Team | June 25, 2019 at 5:48 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 7:09 AM

(KSLA) - SWEPCO crews are continuing to work to restore power to customers on Tuesday morning.

Following storms that passed through the ArkLaTex on late Sunday night, early Monday morning, nearly 30,000 people were without power.

However, the number of people without electricity has dropped to 7,304, as of 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25.

Some customers may not get power back until Thursday at the latest. Click here to see SWEPCO’s restoration time estimates.

Click here to view AEP/SWEPCO’s outage map

Here's a breakdown of the counties and parishes without power:

Louisiana

  • Caddo Parish: 3,135
  • Bossier Parish: 1,712
  • Natchitoches Parish: 998

Texas

  • Cass County: 62
  • Bowie County: 146

Arkansas

  • Miller County: 280

Click here to report a power outage to AEP/SWEPCO.

