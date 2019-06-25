Occasional showers and storms through the weekend

Storm coverage will go down a bit for the rest of the week, although isolated rain is still expected to pop-up in the afternoon heat. Temperatures will climb back to around 90 with seasonably humid conditions. Expect slightly higher rain chances by the weekend as an upper level low pressure system drifts into the ArkLaTex.
Showers will mostly fade away overnight. We’ll be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures falling back into the low 70s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with a few afternoon showers or storms possible. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Rain looks fairly spotty for the remainder of the work week, but a few isolated showers or storms will be possible both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s.
Showers and storms are expected to become more numerous again over the weekend. Afternoon highs will stay near 90 with overnight lows in the low 70s.
Occasional showers and storms can be expected through the 4th of July. Clouds and rain chances should keep temperatures below average for this time of year with highs primarily in the mid to upper 80s through next week.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
