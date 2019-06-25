Minden council to decide fate of other officer involved in Facebook controversy

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s now up to the Minden City Council to decide what will become of the other police officer caught up in controversy over racist Facebook posts.
The city personnel committee Tuesday was set to discuss what disciplinary action, if any, would be taken against Officer Brandon Shane Griffith.
He and his attorney, Pamela Breedlove, were at the meeting Tuesday morning.
The personnel committee unanimously voted to defer the matter to the City Council.
Earlier this month, City Council members voted unanimously to fire Officer Shawn Griffith.
Just like Tuesday, the committee had opted against taking any action against Shawn Griffith and, instead, forwarded it to the City Council.
Police Chief Steve Cropper said late last month that he asked Shane Griffith to resign and would ask his brother Shawn Griffith to do the same when that officer returned from vacation.
Shane Griffith is protected under civil service and was to undergo an internal investigation before facing the City Council.
He remains on paid leave.
Many of the posts in question are dated from 2012 and 2015, before the two officers were hired.
The posts recently have been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.
They haven’t been proven publicly to have been written by the brothers.
One of the officers was hired in August 2017, the other in February 2018.
