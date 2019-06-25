KSLA Staycations: North Louisiana Military Museum

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking to learn more history on our nation’s armed forces — then this next staycation is perfect for you.
The 4,000 square foot two story building opened to the public back in 1995, and has been running for the last 27 years.
Its hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located on 201 Memorial Drive in Ruston and is free to the public.
“It was originally started as a Vietnam Veterans organization and we just started bringing in artifacts from our war just to give the building a certain atmosphere,” said Founder and Museum Director Earnie Stephens. “After awhile veterans from other wars started seeing what we were doing here and they started bringing in things from their wars.”
Stephens says the museum houses over 10,000 artifacts ranging from flags, medals, guns and uniforms. Outside the museum there’s a variety of howitzers, cannons, tanks and planes as well.
Everything in the museum is either loaned or has been donated by local veterans and their families.
“Everyday something interesting comes through the door, and it makes it very exciting,” Stephens said. “That’s what I live for.”
Stephens says he still tons of other items he keeps in storage because he doesn’t have room in the museum. His hope is that one day they can expand and open a new location to showcase more space.
If you would like to make an appointment or bring a large group you can call (318) 251-5099 or (318) 548-0949.
