‘Fly Shreveport First’ campaign blitz features calculator to compare costs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - By now, many have spotted the billboards throughout the Shreveport area touting “Fly Shreveport First.”
The question on the giant signs ask, “How much are you really saving?”
It's directed at people who drive out of the Shreveport area to use a different airport.
The goal of the campaign is to get more people to use Shreveport Regional.
That way, the argument goes, prices drop and likely spur airlines to bring in larger planes, more seats and, eventually, more flights.
That’s why the Shreveport Airport Authority is spending $150,000 in grant money on the media blitz.
It first and foremost asks people to calculate the true total cost of flying from Shreveport versus flying out of a different airport.
That includes everything from the extra time, gas and even parking.
Airport Authority spokesman Mark Crawford said the campaign even created a website with a trip calculator.
"It allows you to put in the ticket price from Shreveport, what it costs to park from here and then other airports as well."
That includes airports in places like Alexandria, La., and Dallas.
For fliers like Nicole Walker and her family, it’s all about saving money.
“Well, the flights are a lot cheaper when you have a family of five trying to go somewhere. So if we can fly out (of Shreveport) and get five cheaper tickets, then that’s what we’ll do.”
The Fly Shreveport First website went live six months ago.
“We’ve really done a huge push in advertising the last several months. And we’ve seen the traffic numbers skyrocket to FlyShreveportFirst.com," Crawford said. "So we know that calculator’s getting used more than it ever has been before.”
He said their research shows about 40 percent of people in this region were driving somewhere other than Shreveport to fly.
But that figure, he added, has now dropped below 30 percent, proving to Crawford that the campaign is working.
“In May of this year, we saw almost 57,000 people flying through Shreveport Regional Airport. That’s a 10 percent increase over May of last year.”
The average, one-way ticket from Shreveport cost $236 in 2018. Crawford said that was less than Longview, Texas, and the Louisiana cities of Alexandria and Monroe.
Patrice Staten told KSLA News 12 she drove from Alexandria because her ticket cost $300 less to fly out of Shreveport Regional.
Many contend that all it would take to increase business at Shreveport Regional is to lower costs.
But Crawford said the airport has no control whatsoever on flying costs, explaining that’s all set by the airlines and based on competition.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.