First Alert: Another round of scattered storms develops today

Showers and storms could start to develop as soon as midday. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will continue to develop this afternoon and will start to diminish this evening. Most of the rain will be gone by midnight. There is a MARGINAL risk (1/5) of severe weather for the entire area today. The threat of severe weather will likely remain isolated. If a stronger storms develops, it could produce strong wind gusts, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Not everyone will see rain today, though. Many will stay very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places could come close to 90 degrees. Even though the thermometer won't read 90 degrees, it's still still going to feel like it.