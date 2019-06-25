First Alert: Another round of scattered storms develops today

Good morning! Another round of scattered showers and storms will develop today. Even though the threat is very low, an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible this afternoon. The rest of the work week will feature more pop-up showers and storms, mainly in the heat of the day. The rain could become more scattered this weekend.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees. Rain probably won't be a big problem for the morning commute. Other than maybe a few areas of fog, no major weather problems are expected this morning.
Showers and storms could start to develop as soon as midday. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will continue to develop this afternoon and will start to diminish this evening. Most of the rain will be gone by midnight. There is a MARGINAL risk (1/5) of severe weather for the entire area today. The threat of severe weather will likely remain isolated. If a stronger storms develops, it could produce strong wind gusts, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Not everyone will see rain today, though. Many will stay very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places could come close to 90 degrees. Even though the thermometer won't read 90 degrees, it's still still going to feel like it.
The rain and storms will start to diminish this evening. A few showers and storms could linger overnight, though. Temperatures won’t drop back into the 70s until 8 or 9 p.m. Overnight lows will be on either side of 70 degrees. Overall, tonight is going to be warm and muggy.
A few showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs will be near 90 degrees.
The rest of the work week and the upcoming weekend will be seasonably hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees and overnight lows will be near 70 degrees. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon. The rain could be a little more widespread this weekend. This weekend won't be a washout, though.
Have a great day!
