Dallas Cowboys QB inducted into Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Haughton native Dak Prescott was back home Tuesday to help youths learn some of his football skills.
“Definitely trying to feed as much of that into it as I can. When you see a kid take that and actually plays later, you see that confidence. One of the greatest feelings in the world. I’m glad to be able to do these types of things to give back.”
Those who took part in the camp at Haughton High School also got a opportunity to meet with Prescott and even take home a souvenir autograph and team photo from him.
While here, Prescott also was inducted into the Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars.
“It’s humbling, I realize, being acknowledged for something I’ve done, for something I’m doing,” he said of the honor.
“Any hall of fame is an accomplishment and blessing. But to do it here at my high school, at Haughton after this camp, is great," Prescott continued. "All these coaches that showed up today, my family, it’s exciting. It’s honestly the first hall I’ve been in and, hopefully, not the last.”
