Cowboys’ Dak Prescott in Bossier for youth football camp, induction ceremony

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Haughton native Dak Prescott is back home for his third annual youth Football ProCamp.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Haughton High School, 210 E. McKinley Ave.
Boys and girls in first through eighth grade will be learning fundamental football skills and getting an opportunity to meet Prescott.
Each camper also will receive a souvenir autograph from Prescott and a team photo with him.
Also Tuesday at Haughton High, Prescott will be inducted into the Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars during a ceremony about noon in the Buccaneer Den.
He is the 31st inductee into the Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars.
Prescott led the Buccaneers to the District-1 4-A high school championship during his senior year at Haughton High. He then set 38 school records at Mississippi State University.
Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys a a backup quarterback in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.
He was thrust into the starting quarterback role when Tony Romo suffered a preseason injury.
Parking for the induction will be off North Hazel Street on the west side of the Haughton High campus.
And while the ceremony is public, space is limited.
