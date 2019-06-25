Bossier police report scam texts posing as financial institutions

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is giving residents another heads up about a familiar scam hitting cell phone users.
Texts from a number claiming to be the user's bank is asking users to call a phone number. The text may contain some of the numbers from the users bank account.
When on the call, the person on the other side of the line may ask for a PIN to the bank card or other personal information, such as a social security number.
Several people from different banks in Bossier Parish have been targeted.
Detectives with the Bossier Police Financial Crimes Task Force remind people that banks will never ask for PIN numbers.
If you are unsure if a message is fake, contact the bank directly — NOT through the suspicious text.
“Phishing is a common practice in which criminals attempt to gain personal information from a person by posing as a legitimate entity over the phone, by email, or by text,” writes Traci Landry, Bossier City Police spokeswoman in an email. “The personal information could potentially be used to steal from that person.”
