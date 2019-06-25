AEP/SWEPCO updates its power restoration estimates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Electrical service to AEP/SWEPCO customers in Shreveport-Bossier City will be restored a day earlier than what was projected Monday.
The utility now says those in Shreveport-Bossier City who still are without power will have it restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“The arrival of additional SWEPCO, Public Service Company of Oklahoma and contract field employees has reduced the preliminary estimate for these areas by 24 hours,” AEP/SWEPCO reports.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Southwestern Electric Power Co. had restored service to more than 85% of its customers who lost service when severe storms with high winds struck the ArkLaTex on Sunday.
Fewer than 4,000 customers now are without power, down from a peak of about 31,000.
Following AEP/SWEPCO’s latest restoration estimates for 95% of customers:
- Bossier City, La. – 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Haughton, La. (north Bossier Parish) – 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Mount Pleasant, Texas – 8 p.m. today
- Natchitoches, La. – 6 p.m. today
- Shreveport, La. – 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Vivian, La. (north Caddo Parish) – 6 p.m. today
