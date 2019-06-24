Wind damage prompts evacuation of Bossier City riverboat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - All patrons and personnel have been evacuated from a Bossier City casino.
“Due to high winds, the main boarding ramp to DiamondJacks was damaged,” Trooper Brent Hardy said.
The damage Sunday evening was reported about the time the area was being hit by a storm capable of producing 60-mph winds.
Several thousand people still are without electricity as a result of that storm.
As for DiamondJacks, casino personnel are in the process of repairing the ramp.
Meantime, Hardy said, the riverboat will remain closed until the repairs are made.
Poles and awnings also are down at Louisiana Boardwalk, said a staffer at the Bossier City riverfront shopping center.
No injuries have been reported.
AEP-SWEPCO is reporting outages affecting thousands of its customers in the ArkLaTex.
- Arkansas: 3,530, including 2,843 in Miller County
- Louisiana: 11,218, including 4,481 in Bossier Parish and 6,708 in Caddo Parish
- Texas: 1,894, including 1,224 in Bowie County
