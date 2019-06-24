Thousands without power on Monday morning

(KSLA) - As storms passed through the ArkLaTex overnight, thousands remain in the dark on the morning of Monday, June 24.
Crews with SWEPCO are working to restore power. Below are the current numbers of customers without power as of 6:30 a.m.:
Louisiana
- Caddo Parish: 10,032
- Bossier Parish : 7,567
- Natchitoches Parish: 2,772
Texas
- Harrison County: 719
- Gregg County: 1,687
Arkansas
- Miller County: 748
- Sevier: 266
- Little River: 310
SWEPCO TOTAL: 27,488
