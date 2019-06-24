Thousands without power on Monday morning

By KSLA Digital Team | June 24, 2019 at 5:15 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 6:45 AM

(KSLA) - As storms passed through the ArkLaTex overnight, thousands remain in the dark on the morning of Monday, June 24.

Crews with SWEPCO are working to restore power. Below are the current numbers of customers without power as of 6:30 a.m.:

Louisiana

  • Caddo Parish: 10,032
  • Bossier Parish : 7,567
  • Natchitoches Parish: 2,772

Texas

  • Harrison County: 719
  • Gregg County: 1,687

Arkansas

  • Miller County: 748
  • Sevier: 266
  • Little River: 310

SWEPCO TOTAL: 27,488

