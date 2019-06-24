Some people’s electricity might be out until Thursday night

(KSLA) - It could be Thursday night before some AEP/SWEPCO customers regain electrical service lost during storms Sunday, the utility reports.
Power outages hit 31,000 customers.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, service had been restored to more than 14,000 customers.
AEP/SWEPCO says more than 300 linemen, servicers and tree trimmers, including some from Public Service Company of Oklahoma, are working to restore service to the remaining 17,000 customers who have no electricity.
Those include about 16,000 customers in Louisiana, 1,200 in Arkansas and 700 in Texas.
Damage assessors working in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas have found more trees, utility poles and wires down than originally predicted, AEP/SWEPCO reports.
That has extended the estimated time of restoration for Ashdown, Atlanta, Mount Pleasant and Texarkana to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the utility says.
Following are AEP/SWEPCO’s latest restoration estimates for its customers in Louisiana:
- Bossier City – 10 p.m. Thursday
- Haughton (north Bossier Parish) – 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Hornbeck – 7 p.m. today
- Mansfield – 10 p.m. today
- Natchitoches – 6 p.m. Tuesday
- Shreveport – 10 p.m. Thursday
- Vivian, Plain Dealing (north Caddo Parish) – 6 p.m. Tuesday
The estimated restoration times for 95% of customers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area are preliminary, AEP/SWEPCO says. “These estimates may be shortened as additional linemen become available.”
Following are the times when power is expected to be restored to 95 percent of AEP/SWEPCO’s customers in Arkansas and East Texas:
Arkansas
- Ashdown – 8 p.m. Tuesday
Texas
- Atlanta – 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Gladewater – 10 p.m. today
- Kilgore – 10 p.m. today
- Longview – 10 p.m. today
- Marshall – 10 p.m. today
- Mount Pleasant – 8 p.m. Tuesday
- New Boston – 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Texarkana – 8 p.m. Tuesday
The utility cautions that additional storms might further delay repairs and cause additional outages.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.