Shreveport police searching for armed robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for a man that held up a Shreveport dollar store on Wednesday morning.
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the Family Dollar store in the 600 block of W. 70th St.
Police say a man about 5′8″ with a slender build wearing all black robbed a store employee and got away with an unknown amount of cash.
The robber then fled into a wooded area southwest of the store.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
