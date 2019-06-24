Shreveport police searching for armed robber

By KSLA Digital Team | June 24, 2019 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 9:14 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for a man that held up a Shreveport dollar store on Wednesday morning.

Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the Family Dollar store in the 600 block of W. 70th St.

Police say a man about 5′8″ with a slender build wearing all black robbed a store employee and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The robber then fled into a wooded area southwest of the store.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

