Rain moves out this morning

The rain will move out this morning and the clouds will breakup this afternoon. By the end of the day, we should be looking at a lot of sunshine. This afternoon will be very warm and humid. Highs be in the mid to upper 80s. Most places will stay below 90 degrees. Even though the thermometer won't read 90 degrees, it's still going to feel like it. Temperatures will be drop through the 80s and into the 70s by 10 p.m. this evening.