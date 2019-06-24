Rain moves out this morning

Good Monday morning! The threat of strong to severe storms has come to an end for the ArkLaTex, but rain behind the main line of storms will continue through mid morning. The widespread light to moderate rain will slowly diminish from northwest to southeast. Rain, wet roads and debris in the roads could slow you down this morning. Temperature-wise, this morning is mild. Most places are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
The rain will move out this morning and the clouds will breakup this afternoon. By the end of the day, we should be looking at a lot of sunshine. This afternoon will be very warm and humid. Highs be in the mid to upper 80s. Most places will stay below 90 degrees. Even though the thermometer won't read 90 degrees, it's still going to feel like it. Temperatures will be drop through the 80s and into the 70s by 10 p.m. this evening.
The overnight will be partly cloudy. A few showers and storms could develop late tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be on either side of 70 degrees.
Tuesday will be another very warm and humid day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A disturbance pushing through on Tuesday will help trigger scattered showers and storms. A few of the stronger storms could produce strong to damaging wind gusts.
The rest of the week will feature more typical summer weather. It’s going to be hot and humid with isolated to scattered showers and storms that will develop in the heat of the day. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees and lows will be near 70 degrees. Right now, it doesn’t look like we’re going to be tracking any major storm systems at this time.
The weekend will feature more of the same. Expect hot and humid afternoons. Highs will be near 90 degrees. With all the heat and humidity around, pop-up showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
