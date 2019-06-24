One person killed in crash on Highway 271 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person died in a crash on Highway 271 in Smith County Sunday.
According to DPS, at 2:19 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Hwy-271, approximately 3.5 miles southeast of the city of Winona in Smith County.
The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Volvo XC9, Sherri Estelle Oney, 33, of Marshall was traveling north bound on Hwy-271 approaching a group of vehicles that had slowed for a traffic light.
DPS said Oney took evasive action and struck a concrete barrier.
She was transported to UT Health – Tyler where she was later pronounced by Judge Andy Dunklin. The crash remains under investigation.
