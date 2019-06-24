One person killed in crash on Highway 271 in Smith County

One person killed in crash on Highway 271 in Smith County
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 24, 2019 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 3:45 PM

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person died in a crash on Highway 271 in Smith County Sunday.

According to DPS, at 2:19 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Hwy-271, approximately 3.5 miles southeast of the city of Winona in Smith County.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Volvo XC9, Sherri Estelle Oney, 33, of Marshall was traveling north bound on Hwy-271 approaching a group of vehicles that had slowed for a traffic light.

DPS said Oney took evasive action and struck a concrete barrier.

She was transported to UT Health – Tyler where she was later pronounced by Judge Andy Dunklin. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.