La. ATC issues first permits for legal sale of CBD

This comes three weeks after lawmakers approved a bill during the regular session to legalize and regulate the products. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law June 6. It allows hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3% to be legally sold in the state. It also prohibits the sale or processing of hemp for inhalation, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages containing CBD. Food and beverage products containing CBD are also banned unless the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves CBD as a food additive.