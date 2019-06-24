La. ATC issues first permits for legal sale of CBD

La. ATC issues first permits for legal sale of CBD
(Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | June 24, 2019 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 5:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, June 24, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) issued its first permits to allow the legal sale of hemp-derived CBD products. Twenty temporary permits were issued, the office says, including five in the Baton Rouge area.

RELATED: Lawmakers approve industrial hemp, CBD product regulations

This comes three weeks after lawmakers approved a bill during the regular session to legalize and regulate the products. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law June 6. It allows hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3% to be legally sold in the state. It also prohibits the sale or processing of hemp for inhalation, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages containing CBD. Food and beverage products containing CBD are also banned unless the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves CBD as a food additive.

“ATC employees have worked diligently to process the influx of CBD applications in just a short amount of time. The agency is ready to provide the necessary support for this new industry in Louisiana,” said ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard.

The office says the temporary permits expire Feb. 29, 2020. Permanent permits will be issued after ATC gets certification from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) that applicants’ products comply with state law.

The permit application is available online here. The full list of businesses issued permits is below:

BUSINESS NAME CITY
Thrifty Liquor #2 Bossier City
Thrifty Liquor #3 Shreveport
Thrifty Liquor #4 Shreveport
Thrifty Liquor #5 Shreveport
Thrifty Liquor #6 Shreveport
Thrifty Liquor #8 Shreveport
Essential CBD Mandeville
Overcast Vapor Lounge Gonzales
420 Vape & Smoke Shop Kenner
Florida Food Store Denham Springs
City Mart 1 Baton Rouge
Kenner Airport Casino Kenner
Northshore Chevron Slidell
Hwy. 59 Chevron Mandeville
Hwy. 21 Chevron Covington
Hwy. 22 Chevron Mandeville
Main Street Chevron Laplace
Gause Chevron Slidell
University Texaco Hammond
Robert Chevron Ponchatoula
Hwy. 10 Chevron Bogalusa
Varnado Chevron Angie
Marshall Richardson Chevron Bogalusa
Sunset Chevron Bogalusa
Port Allen Chevron Port Allen
Juban Chevron Denham Springs
Greensburg Chevron Greensburg
Grace Apothecary Hammond
B & J’s Grocery Robert
Save & Go Lake Charles

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.