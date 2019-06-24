KSLA Staycations: Cypress Black Bayou

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking to enjoy a quick vacation — but not ready to leave the Ark-La-Tex — you are in luck.
KSLA is bringing back its “staycations” this week and showcasing different places you can take your family that are fun and affordable.
Cypress Black Bayou is located on 135 Cypress Park Drive in Benton. The park is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m, but the entrance gate does lock 30 minutes prior to closing.
The beach is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the marina is open Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It cost only $4 a person to get in each day and children 5 and under get in for free.
“For a younger couple (or a) mom (that) wants to come out for a day and she’s got the kids this summer, (it’s) just a beautiful place to come and spend the day,” said Executive Director Robert Berry.
Cypress Black Bayou is first on our list and is a full service recreation area that has a beach, cabins, trails, fishing piers, a zoo and a nature center.
The park sits on around 450 acres of land while the Cypress lake sits on 3,300 acres and Black Bayou sits on 800 acres.
The nature center is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and showcases a variety of live fish, and birds. There are also different wildlife exhibits and educational displays for children as well.
The zoo is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p..m and also houses different animals like deer, pigs, turkeys, horses and even a peacock.
Cabins, cottages and a condo are available for rent.
