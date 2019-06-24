Gunman shoots into Shreveport convenience store; 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is recovering after a shooting early Monday morning.
Crews got the call just after midnight at a convenience store in the 700 block of W. 70th Street.
Police say that some customers were having an argument when someone outside fired into the store.
One person was struck in the foot by gunfire. They are expected to survive.
The gunman fled the scene and police said that the employee at the store did not fire any shots.
Detectives spoke to witnesses on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
