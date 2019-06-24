Family of slain Shreveport mail carrier holds vigil in his honor

Another memorial is planned for June 28; his funeral will be held June 30

By Kenley Hargett | June 23, 2019 at 10:44 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 10:46 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a slain postal worker is thanking the community for their support during this difficult time.

The family of the late Antonio Williams, the father of eight and grandfather of 13, says the 52-year-old had been a postal carrier for 17 years and loved his job. [Source: Ivy Shelby-Williams]
Antonio Williams, 52, died Saturday after being shot while delivering mail at Lakeville Townhomes in Shreveport.

His family held a vigil Sunday at the apartment complex.

“Thank you so much to the entire Police Department, the postmen and all of those out there praying for my family," said Williams’ widow, Ivy Shelby-Williams. “I appreciate it so much. Thank you.”

Antonio Williams was the father of seven children, had 13 grandchildren and loved his family very much, his widow said.

He also worked 17 years as a postal carrier, a job he loved.

Several people in the neighborhood have mentioned how they considered Antonio Williams to be a friend. They stressed how he would not only deliver mail but also have conversations with people.

His family is planning another memorial Friday. His funeral will be held Sunday, June 30.

