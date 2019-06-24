East Bank District hit heavy by Sunday night’s storm

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Heavy storms rocked parts of Bossier City Sunday night, but the East Bank District saw some of the heaviest damage.
David Goss never imagined the home he moved into three months ago would have felt the wrath of a storm. “First the wind came, then the rain and then it got real dark and it turned ugly and that’s when I seen the trees," said Goss. "A whole tree fell on the side of my house.”
He’s not alone. Carl Roussel’s business and work truck were hit too.
Sunday night’s heavy winds ripped trees from out of the ground and sent them falling into homes in the East Bank District. Although some families still don’t have power, they do have a little help.
Keith Bryant says he is part of the Louisiana Cajun Navy—a group known for helping others during their time of need. A friend reached out to him about the damage in this neighborhood and he knew what he had to do.
“I’m here to help people," he said. Bryant along with others from the community have been doing just that. “For just one moment, if we can take their mind off of this devastation...that’s what we’re here for."
For Kristi Tift, that small gesture is just what she needs right now.
“Some days you feel like does anybody really care and everybody cares," said Tift.
As she looks at the tree in her home, the realization sinks in that things could have been a lot worse. “Where the tree is at right now is where the kids play. They color (there) and (that’s) where we eat dinner.”
While everyone works to rebuild, they are all just grateful no one was hurt.
“It was just lucky for as much as what’s happened that there was nobody in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Roussel.
