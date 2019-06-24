Crews working to restore power to thousands, remove trees from roads after overnight storms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Strong storms have knocked out electricity for thousands of homes and businesses in East Texas. Utility crews were dispatched early Monday to restore service.
As of 10:02 a.m., Oncor reported 1,658 customers are without power. SWEPCO reported 2,012 customers without electricity; while 588 customers were affected in Upshur Rural Electric’s service area. Rusk County Electric reported 139 outages; Sam Houston Electric has 85; and Trinity Valley Electric had reported 5 outages.
Wondering when you can expect your power to be restored? Check the maps below.
