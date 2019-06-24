Accused cop killer’s trial now expected to start in the fall

(KSLA) - The capital murder trial of the man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer now is expected to start on one of two dates this fall.
Exactly when Grover Cannon will go on trial is contingent on when proceedings begin in another high-profile case.
A Caddo District Court judge says Cannon’s trial will start Nov. 7 if the trial of Kyle David Joekel begins as scheduled Sept. 16.
Cannon’s trial will start Oct. 17 if Joekel’s trial does not begin Sept. 16, the judge has ruled.
A hearing on the matter is set for 9:30 a.m. July 22.
Regardless of which trial date is chosen, jury selection for Cannon’s trial will be held in East Baton Rouge Parish.
LaValley died after being shot multiple times in his upper body when he responded to a call about a suspicious person making threats in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street.
Joekel is a suspect in the shooting in 2012 in which two St. John the Baptist Parish deputies were killed and two others were wounded.
Deputies Jeremy Triche and Brandon Nielsen were killed Aug. 16 in what Sheriff Mike Tregre described as an ambush. Deputies Jason Triche and Michael Boyington II were wounded.
